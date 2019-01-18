CGTET 2019: Online application begin, check exam date, pattern, qualifying marks, how to apply

CGTET 2019: Chattisgarh professional examination board has released application forms for Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CGTET) 2019 on its official website cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. The online application process has been started and will continue till 11:50 pm, February 3, 2019. The last date to submit application fee is also February3, 2019.

Advertising

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 24, 2019, in two shifts morning (9:30 am to 12:15 pm) and afternoon (2 pm to 4:45 pm). It would be conducted across 27 districts of the state, according to an official statement. Candidates will have to a fee of Rs 200 to apply for the single exam and Rs 600 for both the exams. For OBC candidates the fee is reduced to Rs 250 and Rs 400 respectively and for SC, ST category candidates the fee is Rs 200 and Rs 300 for single and both exams respectively.

Candidates can apply for the eligibility exam to be a teacher in state-run schools. The exam will be conducted in two phases, primary and upper primary. The primary level exam is for teachers for class 1 to 5, upper primary for teaching in class 6 to 8. Candidates can opt to appear for both the eligibility exams. Candidates will have to apply for one subject combination for upper primary – science and maths or social studies/social science, according to official notification.

CGTET 2019: Documents required

To fill the form candidates will require documents including education qualification proof including final year degree of highest qualification. Candidates will have to submit details of height and weight correctly, however, no documentation is required for the same. Applicants sign, paste an image and apply a thumb impression on a page and upload a scanned copy of it in jpeg format. The image size should be in 3.5 cm width and 4.5 cm length, according to the official notification. The size of the entire document should be between 50 to 40 kb.

CGTET 2019: Qualifying marks

Candidates need to secure at least 60 per cent marks in the recruitment exam to be qualified. For the reserved category candidates, the minimum requirement is 50 per cent. After qualifying the exam, the marks secured will be eligible till seven years, based on which candidates can apply for the teaching job in state-run schools.

CGTET 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in a multiple choice question (MCQ) based format. Every candidate will have two and a half hour to attempt 150 questions. Every correct answer will secure one mark. No negative marking is applicable in the exam. The question paper will be conducted in Hindi and English. The first exam will be for primary and second for upper primary teachers recruitment exam.

CGTET 2019: Syllabus

Compulsory subjects –

Child development and pedagogy – 30 marks

Language 1 (Hindi) – 30 marks

Language 2: English – 30 marks

Math – 30

Environmental education – 30

Subject-based exam – (any one)

Math and science – 60 marks

Social science – 60 marks

CGTET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, cgvyapa,.choice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘State education research and exam comission… TET 2019’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the link ‘online application form TET 19’

Step 5: Start filling the form

Step 6: Upload image, document verification

Step 7: Make payment

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.