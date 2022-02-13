CGPSC State Service Prelims exam 2022 concludes today; check unofficial answer key and expected cut-offs

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has concluded the preliminary stage exam of the CGPSC State Service Examination today, i.e. February, 13, 2022. This exam aims to fill up 171 vacancies in various departments of the state government. The state level exam was held across two shifts today from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

While the official answer keys are yet to be disclosed by the commission, unofficial answer keys are being made available by various subject matter experts, including coaching institutes, academic mentors, and more.

CGPSC SSE answer key 2022 of the prelims exam for Paper 1 contains answers to the general studies or CSAT questions.

Whereas that of Paper 2 comprises answers to the aptitude test, also referred to as the reasoning section.

Candidates can also download the question paper pdf for both papers, in order to match their answers. Since the exam was offline, candidates were also allowed to take the hard copy of the question papers with them, out of the center, after exam.

When will CGPSC release model answer key?

Last year, the commission released the official model answer keys almost three days after conducting the exam. Based on this, it is expected that now with the end of the prelims 2022 exam, the official model answer keys will be released on the official website — psc.cg.gov.in — approximately between February 14 to 16, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check the answer keys through the official website.

CGPSC SSE prelims cut-offs 2022

The cut-offs will be released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission along with the announcement of the CGPSC Prelims Result 2022. Essentially, the cut-off marks are determined on the basis of a variety of factors including attendance in the exam, the level of difficulty of the question paper and other such criteria.

Candidates who secure a score equal to or more than the determined cut-off marks will become eligible for shortlisting in the merit lists and can appear in the subsequent CGPSC SSE Main 2022 exam. As of now, the main stage exam is scheduled to be held from May 26 to 29, 2022.

Expected cut-off

Category Expected Cut off General 110-120 OBC 105-112 SC 102-108 ST 100-105

CGPSC SSE prelims result 2022

The Commission has not disclosed an official date of release of the result yet. However, the result is expected to be released in the form of a merit list of qualifying candidates who can appear in the main exam. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest official updates from the Commission.