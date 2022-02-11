CGPSC state service prelims exam 2022: Check these 5 last-minute preparation tips

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is all set to conduct the State Service Exam (Prelims), 2021 on February 13, 2022. The prelims exam is to be conducted on Sunday, February 13 in 2 shifts, the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The admit card was released on February 02 at psc.cg.gov.in.

After the exam, the CGPSC answer key will be released. The release date for the same has not been disclosed, though it is anticipated that the model answers will be published shortly after the exam. This will be followed by the results. The CGPSC prelims result is likely to be declared in March. The main exam will be held from May 26 to 29, 2022 and the final result is expected to be announced by July.

The exam is being held to recruit candidates into 171 vacancies. The pay scale varies from Rs. 25,300 to Rs. 56,100.

CGPSC 2022 – Exam pattern

So far the CGPSC State Services exam pattern is concerned, it is conducted in offline mode, for a total duration of 2 hours. There are 2 papers in the exam- Paper I (General Studies) and Paper-II (Aptitude Test). There are a total of 200 questions, 100 in each paper. Each Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) carries 2 marks, with ⅓ negative marking for every wrong answer.

Last-minute preparation and revision tips

By now, candidates are expected to have completed the CGPSC syllabus and should be revising using their notes. Besides that, if not already done, then candidates should solve all previous year question papers of the CGPSC exam.

Since the CGPSC exam is around the corner, candidates should leverage these last couple of days tactically and carefully. Here are a few tips to help the candidates ace the CGPSC Prelims exam:

The first and foremost must-do in any exam preparation is to understand the exam pattern and syllabus. Candidates should make sure they are well-versed with the pattern. This will automatically put the candidates into their comfort zone. Ensure that all the concepts mentioned in the official syllabus are covered. Candidates should refer to the previous years’ exam papers. Carefully analyse the papers and mark the important concepts, as some questions or concepts might be repeated. The official answer keys are available on the website psc.cg.gov.in. Make sure that all these important concepts are clear. The last few minutes are essential for revision. Revise the formulas, important points and concepts. This will help the candidates remember the forgotten areas. Also, make use of the internet resources. Many coaching institutes offer help to the exam aspirants by sharing important questions and exam tricks, via their websites and YouTube channels. Finally, revise the exam strategy, which the candidates have planned during their exam preparation. This includes the time allocation, minimum and maximum attempts, etc. To strengthen the exam strategy, take up mock tests and go through as many previous years question papers as possible.

Candidates securing a minimum qualifying mark of 33 per cent will be shortlisted for the next stage. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off mark is 23 per cent.