CGPSC State Service Mains admit card 2021 to release today

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission will release the State Service Mains 2021 admit card today, notification released on the official website said. The written exam will be held on July 26, 27, 28 and 29 this year. Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, these exams were postponed.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website psc.cg.gov.in and click on the State Service Mains admit card link displayed on the home page. After filling in log in details, the admit card will be seen on the screen from where candidates can then download it.

The CGPSC had earlier postponed these exams in May this year and rescheduled it for 18,19,20, 21 June which again got postponed due to the Covid-19 situation in India.

The candidate should have a graduation degree from a recognised university to be eligible to apply. The age limit is 28 years but there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written test (prelims, mains) and interview.