CGPSC State Service Mains admit card 2021 released: Check how to download

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the CGPSC state service mains exam or Provincial Civil Service (PCS) mains exam admit card 2021 on May 13, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the admit card from the official website — psc.cg.gov.in.

The registration process for the CGPSC State Service was conducted between December 1 and December 30, 2021. The preliminary exams were held on February 13, 2022.

CGPSC State Service Mains admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGPSC — psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021’ link available on the home page.

Step 3: Fill the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates should ensure that all details mentioned in the admit card are factually correct and do nit have spelling mistkes.

The CGPSC recruitment drive will fill up 171 posts in the organisation. The applicants will have to undergo three rounds – preliminary exams, mains exam, and interview.

Chhattisgarh PCS main exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022, in five districts including Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur, and Raipur.