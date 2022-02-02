CGPSC state service admit card released; Check how to download

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the CGPSC State Service exam. Candidates who have registered for this exam can download the admit card from the official website of CGPSC. The prelims examination will be conducted on February 13, 2022.

All candidates are required to download and take at least 2-3 print copies of the CGPSC State Service admit card as it is checked by authorities during the exam day.

GGPSC State service admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official CGPSC website, psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the “search” box present on the CGPSC homepage. Enter “View/print online admit card of state service examination” and click on search.

Step 3. Click on “log in”.

Step 4. An authentication page will open where candidates will be asked to enter their username and password.

Step 5. After entering these details, click on “Login”.

Step 6. The admit card for CGPSC Examination will appear on the screen.

Step 7. Candidates shall download it and take at least 2-3 printouts.

Without an admit card, the candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination center. Along with this, candidates also have to carry valid identity proof which includes any one of the documents mentioned below.

— Aadhar Card

— Pan Card

— Voter ID Card

— Passport

The CGPSC State Service preliminary examination is a screening test and will be conducted in an MCQ format. There will be a total of 150 questions that have to be answered within 150 minutes. Each question will carry 2 marks and there is no negative marking for incorrect or unanswered questions.