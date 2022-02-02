scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Budget 2022

CGPSC state service admit card released; Check how to download

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website by entering login credentials such as username and password.

Written by AglaSem | New Delhi I |
February 2, 2022 3:56:43 pm
CGPSC admit card, CGPSC prelims admit cardThe prelims examination will be conducted on February 13, 2022.  (Representative image)

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the CGPSC State Service exam. Candidates who have registered for this exam can download the admit card from the official website of CGPSC. The prelims examination will be conducted on February 13, 2022. 

Read |UPSC Civil Services 2022 notification releasing today; Check eligibility criteria, steps to apply

All candidates are required to download and take at least 2-3 print copies of the CGPSC State Service admit card as it is checked by authorities during the exam day. 

GGPSC State service admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official CGPSC website, psc.cg.gov.in

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2. Click on the “search” box present on the CGPSC homepage. Enter “View/print online admit card of state service examination” and click on search.

Step 3. Click on “log in”.

Step 4. An authentication page will open where candidates will be asked to enter their username and password.

Step 5. After entering these details, click on “Login”.

Step 6. The admit card for CGPSC Examination will appear on the screen.

Step 7. Candidates shall download it and take at least 2-3 printouts.

Read |BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam date announced; check details here

Without an admit card, the candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination center. Along with this, candidates also have to carry valid identity proof which includes any one of the documents mentioned below.

— Aadhar Card

— Pan Card

— Voter ID Card

— Passport

The CGPSC State Service preliminary examination is a screening test and will be conducted in an MCQ format. There will be a total of 150 questions that have to be answered within 150 minutes. Each question will carry 2 marks and there is no negative marking for incorrect or unanswered questions.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement