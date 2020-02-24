CGPSC State Engineering Services 2020: How to prepare; check paper pattern, syllabus

CGPSC State Engineering Services 2020: The application process will be closed on March 10, 2020 CGPSC State Engineering Services 2020: The application process will be closed on March 10, 2020

CGPSC State Engineering Services 2020: The official notification for CGPSC State Engineering Service 2020 is out. This time, the CGPSC has advertised for 89 vacancies of assistant engineer for civil and electrical fields.

Submission of CGPSC SES 2020 application form is going on and shall continue till March 10, 2020. Candidates are allowed to do corrections in their forms by March 16, 2020. The exam dates will be announced soon, but without waiting for the same, aspirants should start preparing for the test.

To get started, we are going to share the exam pattern and preparation guide here. First of all, candidates must catch hold of the CGPSC State Engineering Services syllabus, which is available.

Now note that the exam is based on two papers. Paper-I is based on General Studies, whereas Paper-II is related to Engineering (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical). Paper-I and Paper-II have 150 questions of 300 marks each and candidates get 2 hours and 30 minutes for each paper.

Candidates appearing in the exam of General Studies, which is paper-I will have an option to choose between English and Hindi, on the other hand, paper-II is conducted only in the English language. There is no provision of negative marking.

General Studies is divided into three sections: general knowledge of India and Chhattisgarh and Aptitude. If we go by the pattern of previous years then in 2015, 50-50 question each were asked from India and Chhattisgarh GK and 50 questions were of aptitude.

Video | UPSC Civil Services Exam: When and how to start preparing?

In 2016, the number of questions asked from Chhattisgarh’s GK were 75, 50 questions from India GK and 25 of aptitude. The pattern was changed a bit in 2017, however, for aptitude it remained the same, which was 25 questions, 50 questions were asked from Chhattisgarh GK and 75 from India GK. These numbers indicate that the pattern of paper-I is random and it is difficult to say how many questions will be asked from which section. Hence, students should focus on preparing each section well.

The commission will announce the exam date either with or just before releasing the CGPSC AE admit card 2020. We are suggesting some books that students can refer to prepare for Paper-I. Ghatna Chakra, candidates can get this book in Hindi as well as English to prepare for India GK. For Chattisgarh GK, candidates can refer to the book of Hari Ram Patel, as well as question bank of Tuteja. To prepare for Paper-II, candidates can join the coaching institute and can also prepare by referring to some Youtube channels.

How well one has performed, shall be evident when the CGPSC AE answer key 2020 is released after the exam.

While preparing for CGPSC State Engineering Service exam 2020, candidates should keep this in mind that their preparation should revolve around the topics given in syllabus. Preparation should be done considering exam pattern and syllabus, issued by the commission, through the official brochure. This brochure is available on the official website, under the ‘Advertisement’ tab.

Creating a time-table and dedicating some fixed hours for the study is a must to achieve success. It is important that candidates break the syllabus in such a way that they are able to cover all the important topics.

Practising from the previous year question papers and solving mock tests should be the part of the strategy. As there is no negative marking, candidates should work on answering maximum correct answers in the given time frame, to get the best outcome when the CGPSC AE 2020 result.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.