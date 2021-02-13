CGPSC Prelims exam tomorrow: Important instructions to follow

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will hold the preliminary test for the state civil service exam 2020 on February 14. A total of 143 posts will be available through this recruitment exam. The exam will be held in two shifts — from 10 am to noon. The exam will be held in general studies while the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm for the aptitude test.

The preliminary exam consists of two compulsory objective-type multiple-choice questions. Exams will be held for two hours each. There will be no negative marks in the exam. To pass, candidates have to score at least 33 per cent. For reserved category candidates, the passing marks will be 23 per cent. Those who clear the prelims will be selected for the main exam. Candidates finally selected for the service will undergo training and pass the departmental exam.

Those appearing for the state civil service exam will have to carry their admit cards along with them. The admit cards have been released on February 2. Candidates are not allowed to bring a digital diary, calculator, cell phone, pager, or any other electronic device in the exam hall.

The exam will be held amid COVID-19 precautions. Wearing a mask, following social distancing will be mandatory. Before entering the exam hall, candidates will have to undergo checking and verification. An invigilator will give instructions to the candidates, in case of non-disciplinary actions or not following protocol action will be taken against candidates, as per the official notice.