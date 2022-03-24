CGPSC PCS Mains registration begins: Here’s how to register

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the online registration process for Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam or PCS Mains Exam 2021. Interested candidates can register by visiting the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

Candidates have time till 11:59 pm of April 6, 2022 to register online for the Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam or PCS Mains Exam 2021 through the official website — psc.cg.gov.in. The registration for the same had started from 12 pm on March 23, 2022.

How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for notice and application form for the State Service Mains Exam.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on the second link which is designated for the online application of the State Service Mains exam.

Step 4: In the new window, login using registered email id and password, or register.

Step 5: Fill all details, upload all documents and pay the required application fee.

Step 6: Submit the application form, and save the page for future reference.

The window for making changes in the online applications will be available to the candidates from 12 pm of April 7 till 11:59 pm of April 11, 2022. Candidates should remember that they can make changes only once, and no candidate will be allowed to make changes after the deadline on April 11, 2022.

Candidates from unreserved categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400 whereas candidates from the State’s SC/ST/OBC/PwD categories will be charged Rs 300 as the application fees.

The CGPSC PCS exam is being held to fill 171 vacancies in different state government departments.