CGPSC 2022 Prelims on Feb 13: Check last minute tips, exam day guidelines

CGPSC Prelims 2022: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the CGPSC State Service Exam 2021-2022 on February 13, 2022. For the same, they released the CGPSC admit card yesterday. Candidates who had successfully registered for the civil services exam can download their admit card via the official CGPSC website — psc.cg.gov.in

Last week preparation strategy for CGPSC Prelims 2022

Candidates can follow the below mentioned tips to improve upon their scores.

Focus only on revising the syllabus . Picking up new topics in the final week will only confuse you more.

Go through the paper pattern as this will make candidates comfortable on the day of examination.

Solve previous year question papers to improve problem solving speed. This will also help in revising topics.

Make sure you keep your mind calm during the final week and keep your exam-day bag ready with all essential documents.

CGPSC examination pattern

The CGPSC Prelims exam will be conducted in two separate tests, and both these tests will be objective and the pattern for them is mentioned below:

First paper: This paper consists of General Studies (100 questions, marks 200 and timing two hours). There are 1/3 negative marks for each incorrect answer.

Second paper: This is an Aptitude Test (100 questions, marks 200 and timing two hours). There also 1/3 negative marks for each wrong answer.

After the exam, while coaching centers will release unofficial answer key, CGPSC will shortly release official answer key for the CGPSC prelims exam.

CGPSC exam syllabus

Follow the CGPSC syllabus mentioned in the official brochure.

First paper: The subject of General Studies is divided into two parts — general studies overall and general knowledge of Chhattisgarh.

Second paper: Aptitude Test that will have questions on interpersonal skills including communication skills, logical reasoning and analytical ability, decision making and problem-solving, general mental ability, basic numeracy, data interpretation, knowledge of Hindi and Chhattisgarhi language.

The prelims exam will be followed by the declaration of CGPSC result 2022 for prelims, and then the mains exam, which is scheduled to take place in May.

Guidelines for admit card

Admit card is an essential piece of document which all candidates must compulsorily carry. Upon entering the examination center, the authorities will check several details mentioned on the admit card. Without an admit card, candidates won’t be allowed to enter the exam center.

In case a candidate is unable to download the admit card due to some technical glitch or some other reason, he/she must immediately contact the CGPSC officials. Candidates must ensure that the complaint is registered at least seven days before the exam.

To raise a complaint, candidates can write a mail on ecgpsconline@gmail.com or call on toll-free numbers: 8602744927, 7999314964 (10 am to 5 pm on all working days). Candidates can also raise a complaint by physically visiting their nearest Common Services Centres (CSCs). To find the list of CSCs, visit the official CGPSC website, psc.cg.gov.in.