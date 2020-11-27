CGPSC 2020 notification released, application process to begin from Dec 14

CGPSC 2020: Apply at psc.cg.gov.in (Express photograph by Arul Horizon/ Representationl)

CGPSC 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Raipur has invited applications for the combined state services examination at its official website psc.cg.gov.in. The online application process will begin on December 14 at noon and will conclude on January 12 at 11:59 pm. To be selected for the posts, candidates need to clear a preliminary exam followed by a main exam and interview.

A total of 143 posts will be available through this recruitment exam. As per the tentative schedule released by the CGPSC, the preliminary exam will be held on February 14 and the main will be held from June 18 to 21. Candidates finally selected for the service will undergo training and pass the departmental exam.

CGPSC 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicant should hold at least a degree from a recognised university.

Read | Canara Bank SO jobs 2020

Age: Applicant should be at least 21 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 30 years, however, relaxations will be given in upper age as per the govt rules. Age will be calculated as on January 1 of the year of issuance of recruitment advertisement (2020).

CGPSC 2020: Exam pattern

The preliminary exam will be two compulsory exams which will have to be solved in the duration of two hours each. Both papers will have objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no negative marks. The first paper will have general studies exam in which 100 questions will be asked for 200 marks. To pass, candidates have to score at least 33 per cent marks to be considered as pass; for reserved category candidates the passing marks will be 23 per cent. Those who clear prelims will be eligible for the main. The exam pattern for CGPSC Main will be –

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd