CGPSC 2019 state service main exam application process begins, exam from March 15

Chhatisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Raipur will hold the state service main exam from March 15. Those who have cleared the preliminary exam can fill the online form for the main from January 27 onwards at psc.cg.gov.in. The online application form submission will conclude on February 5. Thereafter, candidates will be given a window to edit their forms from February 7 to 8, as per the official notice.

The CGPSC state services main exam will be held from March 15 to 18 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to noon and the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The main examination will be a subjective type paper. There will be two compulsory papers of two hours duration. Both the question papers will contain optional questions. Check the detailed schedule here –

The admit card for the same will be issued on March 5 at psc.cg.gov.in. Apart from the 3617 candidates who have cleared the prelims, 187 more candidates have also been shortlisted to appear for the exam. These candidates will have to fill the online form.

Candidates will also have to pay a fee of Rs 400. Candidates belonging to the reserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 300. An additional portal fee of Rs 30 and GST will be applicable for all candidates.