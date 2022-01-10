CG TET 2022 exam ends; Check answer key and analysis here

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has today, January 9, 2022, successfully conducted the CG TET 2022 examination. The Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET) 2022 exam was conducted in the form of two papers – Paper I and Paper-II.

The first paper was held from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm while the second paper will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:45 pm. Candidates interested in teaching classes 1-5 had to appear for paper-I and those willing to teach classes 6-8 had to appear for paper II.

Since the state eligibility examination was entirely objective in nature, candidates are ardently waiting for the CG TET 2022 answer key. So that they can calculate their scores instantly rather than waiting for the official answer key to come out. The official draft is expected to be released soon, on the official website vyapam.cgtet.gov.in.

CG TET 2022 answer key

Candidates wishing to calculate their CG TET 2022 result can refer to unofficial answer keys uploaded online by several educators. These answer keys are mostly in the form of video-based solutions uploaded on YouTube. In addition to providing the right answer for each question, these videos will also provide short explanations.

In the case of Paper 1, candidates can refer to answer keys provided by Abhyas Online Class, Dear Pupil Teacher, VINAY STUDY CAN SMART CG UPDATE, and Ideal Pintu.

Similarly, for Paper 2, candidates can refer to unofficial answer keys released by CG VACANCY UPDATE, Exam Speaker, VINAY STUDY CAN, To The Point, and Dear Pupil Teacher.

To calculate the tentative CG TET 2022 score, candidates must simply determine the number of correct answers as each question carries 1 mark. However, there is no negative marking in case of incorrect questions. So, the exam score is equal to the number of correct answers.

CG TET 2022 exam analysis

Overall, the CG TET 2022 exam was moderate in terms of the level of difficulty. In fact, both papers had a uniform mix of easy, moderate, and difficult questions. So, each candidate was expected to use his/her knowledge base and analytical thinking to solve the paper.

In the case of Paper 1, all sections covered 30 questions each. While Language 1 (Hindi) and Environmental Studies were fairly easy, questions pertaining to Language 2, Mathematics, and Child Development & Pedagogy were moderate. A similar pattern was followed in Paper 2. However, this doesn’t come as a surprise as the Mathematics section is always a tough nut to crack. Even the Child Pedagogy section tested a candidate’s analytical skills. This section truly tested a candidate’s problem-solving capacity, specifically in the classroom capacity.