CG TET 2020 admit card releasing on March 13, check syllabus, exam pattern and preparation tips

CG TET admit card to be released on March 13

CG TET 2020 is scheduled to be held on March 22, 2020. Those who have applied to appear in the examination in the current year have started early preparations considering the vast syllabus of the examination.

On March 13, 2020, the professional examination board will issue CG TET admit card. This will be the hall pass for applicants, which will also tell them their exam center.

For those who aspire to establish a career as a full-time teacher at institutions within Chhattisgarh, having a CG TET certificate is obligatory now. Those who qualify CGTET are awarded e-certificates of eligibility. Which establishes their eligibility for recruitment into teaching jobs in the state.

There are two exams and candidates who qualify in both the exams become eligible to be hired as teachers of classes 1 to 8 students. The syllabus of CG TET is extensive. You are recommended to go through the complete syllabus of CG TET 2020 before starting preparations.

The examination has sections dedicated to language comprehension in English and Hindi. These subjects, in addition to the dedicated section on child development and pedagogy (CDP), are common to both papers. Paper I consists of additional subjects of mathematics, environmental studies. Whereas in paper 2, one has to opt for any one out of mathematics and science, and social science.

In paper 1, there will be 30 questions of as many marks from CDP, language 1, language 2, mathematics, environmental studies. Then in paper 2 there shall be 30 questions of equal marks in each of CDP, language 1, language 2, and 60 questions from either mathematics and science or social science.

The exam conducting body, Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) has announced through the vyapam website (vyapam.cgstate.gov.in) that the question paper is going to be of 150 marks for each paper which must be completed within a maximum period of 2.5 hours time allowed for each paper. Each MCQ-type question carries one marks and the questions are distributed across the subjects included within the respective paper.

The examination is to be conducted on the OMR sheet, implying that there are nominal chances that the CPEB is going to allow any revaluation of answer sheets once the exam is conducted. Answers to all the questions will be available post exam, in the CG TET answer key.

With less than even a month left for the CG TET 2020 exam, aspirants are advised to cover solved question papers and previous year papers as much as possible. The Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) often repeat the type of questions asked in previous years. The same cannot be, however, said when it comes to the current events based questions from the culture and traditions of Chhattisgarh.

Acquiring factual data about various aspects of Chhattisgarh is highly recommended as questions related to the state renders the opportunity to score higher marks. In addition, it is good practice to get accustomed in advance by engaging in mock tests. Remember, managing your time efficiently is just as important as knowing the correct answers in the examination hall.

A final recommendation to start last-minute preparations is to get your hands on some preparatory books. These are commonly available with local vendors as well as popular e-commerce vendors. Go for solved papers as it is wiser to utilize the last few days’ time to make revisions only.

As of now the date of declaration of result of Chhattisgarh TET 2020 is not fixed. However, the exam conducting body will not keep candidates waiting for too long.

