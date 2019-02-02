Certain technical posts exempted from EWS quota

The government has decided to exempt certain categories of scientific and technical posts from the purview of the 10 per cent EWS quota to be implemented in all government recruitments, as per detailed instructions about the new reservation policy issued on Friday.

The government notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training laid down rules that scientific and technical posts in grades above the lowest grade in Group A of the service concerned for which qualifications in the natural sciences, exact sciences or applied sciences or in technology are prescribed; and which should be for conducting research or for organising or directing research, would be exempted from the quota purview.

In addition, vacancies which do not get filled due to non-availability of a suitable candidate will not be carried forward to the next year to add to the backlog of vacancies.

Every department and ministry has been asked to furnish report to the DoPT every fortnight about the implementation of the quota policy in recruitment.