Central Warehousing Corporation recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 571 MT, Junior Technical Assistant, check details

Central Warehousing Corporation recruitment 2019: Central Warehousing Corporation recruitment 2019: Central Warehousing Corporation has advertised for 571 vacant posts of Management Trainee, Junior Superintendent, Junior Technical Assistant, other vacant posts. The candidates who want to apply online can do so through the official website cewacor.nic.in on or before March 16, 2019.

There are 571 vacancies, and the candidates need to possess a relevant educational qualifications to apply for the posts.

Central Warehousing Corporation recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacant posts: 571

Junior Technical Assistant: 238

Junior Superintendent: 155

Superintendent (General): 88

Management Trainee (General): 30

Accountant: 28

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 18

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 10

Hindi Translator: 3

Management Trainee (Technical): 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s, Master’s degree according to various posts. For post wise educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates is 28 years. For details on upper age limit, please check the official notification.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website cewacor.nic.in on or before March 16, 2019.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: February 15

Last date to apply online: March 16, 2019.

