Central Railways apprentice recruitment 2017: Apply for 1,196 posts at rrccr.com

The Railway Recruitment Cell of the Central Railways has called got applications for the recruitment of apprentices under the Apprentice Act of 1961. Candidates who are interested in the posts can apply for the same from the official website of the Central Railways (rrccr.com).

There are currently 1,196 posts available for apprentices and the last date to apply for the same is on November 30, 2017 by 5 pm. The application process began on November 1 this year and the forms can be submitted online after they have registered to the site.

The application fee is Rs 100. Clusters for the posts are available in Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur and Solapur.

Posts available: 1,961

Mumbai cluster- 1,503

Bhusawal cluster- 341

Pune cluster- 151

Nagpur cluster- 107

Solapur cluster- 94

Eligibility:

– Candidates are required to be at least 15 years old as on November 1, 2017

– Candidates should be no older than 24 on November 1, 2017. The upper age limit is subject to relaxation for reserved category candidates.

– Candidates should have completed and cleared class 10 examinations under the 10+2 system with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

– Candidates require a National Trade Certificate as issued by the national/state councils for vocational training in the field that they are applying for.

Steps to apply for Central Railways apprentice recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Central Railway as mentioned above.

Step 2: Read the instructions provided on the page.

Step 3: Click on the link that says “Click here to proceed for online application”.

Step 4: Fill in your details and apply for the post you seek.

Step 5: Download a copy of the application for further reference.

