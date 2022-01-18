Central Railway invites application for 2422 apprentice posts; check eligibility criteria, selection process

Central Railway recruitment 2022: The Central Railways has invited applications from the posts of apprentice. A total of 2422 candidates will be selected in the recruitment process. The application process began on January 17 and will conclude on February 16, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online at rrccr.com.

Candidates have to choose one cluster out of the five geographical clusters (Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur, and Solapur). The candidate can give unit preference from the ones falling within the geographical jurisdiction of that cluster only.

Central Railway recruitment drive 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- rrccr.com

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Online application for engagement of apprentices for the year 2021-22’ available on the home page

Step 3: Enter all details and upload all necessary documents

Step 4: Once the application is complete, click on submit

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for further reference

Eligibility criteria

Age criteria: Only those candidates are eligible to apply for the vacancies who have completed fifteen years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 17, 2022.

Academic qualifications: The candidate must have passed Class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 per cent marks, in aggregate, from a recognised board. He/She must also possess a national trade certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or provisional certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 100 will have to be paid as a part of the online application process. This amount will be non- refundable. Candidates shall also be in possession of their Aadhar Card at the time of registration, to fill in the 12 digit Aadhar card number.

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of a merit list that will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks) and ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.