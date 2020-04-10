Central Govt recruitment over 62 posts, salary up to 1 lakh

Central govt recruitment 2019: Apply at cgwb.gov.in (Representational image) Central govt recruitment 2019: Apply at cgwb.gov.in (Representational image)

Central Govt recruitment: The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources has announced to hire at the post of consultants and young professionals. The application process is on at the official website, cgwb.gov.in and will conclude on April 25, as per the official notification. A total of 62 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates will be working on the National Aquifer Mapping and Management Programme (NAQUIM). They will be hired at a period of three year which can be extended further, as per the official notification.

Central Govt recruitment: Vacancy details

Total – 62

Young professionals – 48

Consultants – 14

Read| What graduates of batch 2020 can do to land jobs in corona-hit economy

Central Govt recruitment: Eligibility

Education: From both the posts, candidates must have a masters’ level degree in geology, applied geology, Earth science, geoscience, hydro-geology from a recognised institute.

Work experience: While young professionals do not need any prior work experience, for the post of consultant a work experience of 10 years is needed.

Read| Indian Oil IOCL recruitment 2020: Apply for engineers posts through GATE score, pay scale above Rs 15 lakh

Age: The upper age limit for young professionals is capped at 30 years and for consultant, the upper age is 65 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

Central Govt recruitment: Salary

Consultants will get a pay of Rs 1 lakh and for professionals the monthly salary will be Rs 45,000.

Central Govt recruitment: Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. The selection shall be made on the basis of recommendations of Professional Evaluation Committee (PEC) constituted for the purpose by the CGWB, DoWR, RD & GR, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd