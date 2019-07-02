Toggle Menu
Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 75 manager posts, check eligibility criteria, pay scale, other detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/central-electronics-limited-recruitment-2019-vacancies-for-75-manager-posts-celindia-co-in-5811633/

Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 75 manager posts, check eligibility criteria, pay scale, other details

Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, celindia.co.in. The last date to apply online is July 20.

CEL recruitment, CEL jobs, manager vacancies, manager vacant posts, manager jobs, CEL manager vacant posts
Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: The last date to apply online is July 20, 2019. Representational Image 

Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: Central Electronics Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Manager. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, celindia.co.in.

The candidates can apply online through the official website on or before July 20, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total vacant posts: 75

Name of the post: Manager

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates with a Bachelor’s degree and MBA can apply for the posts.

The candidates need to possess minimum 55 per cent marks in acadamics and 18 years of work experience.

Selection process:

Advertising

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website celindia.co.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘application process link’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Once application process completed, click on ‘submit’

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website on or before July 20, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected. 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi University recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 263 Assistant Professor posts, check details
2 Himachal Pradesh HPTET answer key 2019 likely today, how to check via website
3 Various vacancies in IBPS, earn over Rs 1 lakh per month