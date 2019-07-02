Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 75 manager posts, check eligibility criteria, pay scale, other details

Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: Central Electronics Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Manager. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, celindia.co.in.

The candidates can apply online through the official website on or before July 20, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total vacant posts: 75

Name of the post: Manager

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates with a Bachelor’s degree and MBA can apply for the posts.

The candidates need to possess minimum 55 per cent marks in acadamics and 18 years of work experience.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website celindia.co.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘application process link’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Once application process completed, click on ‘submit’

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

How to apply:

