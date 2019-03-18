Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: Apply through GATE score, salary Rs 8.35 lakh

CEL recruitment 2019: Central Electronics Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of the graduate engineer. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, celindia.co.in on the basis of the marks in GATE examination.

The online application process has started on March 17, 2019. The candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 8.35 lakh per annum.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Graduate Engineer (Electronics and Communication Engineering): The candidates need to hold a minimum Bachelor in Engineering/ Bachelor in Technology degree. The applicants can also apply through GATE score.

Graduate Engineer (Mechanical Engineering): The candidates need to hold a minimum Bachelor in Engineering/ Bachelor in Technology degree. The applicants can also apply through GATE score.

Graduate Engineer (Electrical Engineering): The candidates need to hold a minimum Bachelor in Engineering/ Bachelor in Technology degree. The applicants can also apply through GATE score.

Full-time Bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline with not less than 65 per cent marks. The final year/ semester students shall also be eligible to apply. However, they would have to obtain 65 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA in their engineering degree.

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 27 years as on December 31, 2018.

Pay scale:

Graduate Engineers: The candidates will get a pay scale of Rs 8.35 lakh per annum with a grade payment of Rs 40,000 to 1,40,000 per year.

Documents needed:

– GATE scorecard

– Date of birth- High school mark sheet/ birth certificate

– Essential qualification (Degree/ Diploma) along with last year mark sheet

– Caste/ Disability/ Discharge certificate

– Experience/ Service

Important dates

Commencement of online application: March 17

Last date to apply online: April 16

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, celindia.co.in on or before April 16, 2019.

