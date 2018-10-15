Central Coalfield CCL 760 Trade Apprentice recruitment 2018, apply at apprenticeship.gov.in

CCL Trade Apprentice recruitment 2018: The online window for the application process will be closed on November 15, 2018 CCL Trade Apprentice recruitment 2018: The online window for the application process will be closed on November 15, 2018

CCL Trade Apprentice recruitment 2018: Central Coalfields Limited has released a recruitment notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Apprentice. The candidates have to apply for the 760 vacant posts of apprentice through the official website, apprenticeship.gov.in on or before November 15, 2018.



Vacancy details:

Total posts: 760

Name of the posts: Trade apprentice

CCL Trade Apprentice recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to complete ITI in respective trade from an institute recognised by NCVT or SCVT.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 30 years as on November 15, 2018. The age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years. The reserve category candidates will get relaxation as per official notification.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get stipend as per regulations.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: October 29

Last date to apply online: November 15

CCL Trade Apprentice recruitment 2018: How to apply

The candidates can apply through the official website, apprenticeship.gov.in on or before November 15.

