Central Coal Fields recruitment 2019: Apply for 17 posts, salary up to Rs 31,000

Central Coal Fields recruitment 2019: The Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) has invited applications for several posts on its official website, centralcoalfields.in. A total of 17 vacancies are on offer. The application process has begun and the last date to apply is March 19, 2019. Candidates can take print out of the online application till March 30, 2019.

Advertising

Applicants will be required to appear for an objective type written test at any one of the test centers at Ranchi. Selected candidates will also have to appear for a medical fitness test. Based on the total score a merit list will be created and the jobs will be allotted by merit only, according to official notification.

Central Coal Fields recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 17

Pharmacist (trainee) – 8

Technician (Pathological) trainee – 6

Junior sanitary inspector – 3

Central Coal Fields recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates applying for the post of a pharmacist should have cleared class 12 with science or hold a diploma in pharmacy from an institute recognised by the Pharmacy Council. Those applying for Technician’s post need to have a diploma in respective technology from any government recognised institute. Those applying for the post of the junior sanitary inspector should be matric or equivalent from a recognised institute and must be a qualifed sanitary inspector with SI diploma or SI certificate course.

Age: The candidates must have completed 18 years of age and should not be above 30 years old as on March 30, 2019. A relxation in upper age limit of five years for SC and ST, three years for OBC and 10 years for physically differently abled candidates is provided.

Central Coal Fields recruitment 2019: Salary

Pharmacist (trainee) – Rs 31,852.56

Technician (Pathological) trainee -Rs 31,852.56

Junior sanitary inspector – Rs 29,460.30

Central Coal Fields recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, centralcoalfields.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online recruitment’ in the drop-down menu of ‘online services’ in the main tab

Step 3: Read instructions and click on ‘proceed’

Step 4: Fill in details, register

Step 5: Fill the form, make payment

Central Coal Fields recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates need to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Those belonging to SC, ST, PwD category are exempted.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.