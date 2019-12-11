Central Bank of India SO admit card released: Check exam pattern, steps to download hall ticket

Central Bank of India admit card: Download at centralbankofindia.co.in Central Bank of India admit card: Download at centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India SO admit card: The Central Bank of India has released the admit card or hall ticket for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of specialist officer (SO) at its official website, centralbankofindia.co.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on December 21. The SO recruitment exam will be conducted in English and Hindi both. Candidates will get 60 minutes’ time to solve the test consisting of 100 questions.

Central Bank of India SO admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, centralbankofindia.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘career with us’

Step 3: Click on ‘new recruitment’ in the left-panel box

Step 4: Click on ‘click here to download’ under ‘Recruitment of specialist officers’ link

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download

Central Bank of India SO: Exam pattern, marking scheme

Every question will have five alternative options, of which one would be correct. While the correct answer will give one mark to the candidate, the wrong answer will deduct 0.25 marks.

Central Bank of India SO admit card: Things to bring

While it is mandatory for candidates to bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid identity card to the exam hall. Ration card and learner’s driving license will not be considered as valid id proofs, as per the official notice.

All ornaments including ring, earrings, nose-pin, chain/necklace, pendants, badge, brooch etc will be thoroughly checked. Further, gadgets, handbags, hairpins, belt, caps, wristwatch and metallic and edible objects are banned in the exam.

