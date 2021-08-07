UPSC CDS II 2021: Application form released; check eligibility and other details

UPSC CDS II 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has released the notification for CDS II 2021, on the UPSC website upsc.gov.in. The examination is conducted for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy.

UPSC has already conducted the first session of the biannual CDS exam this year. Now, with the release of the official notification, UPSC has also commenced CDS II 2021 registrations on the official website — upsc.gov.in. The window for registrations will be open till August 24, 2021, and only eligible candidates must register online and fill up the application form.

The complete details of eligibility criteria for the exam has been indicated by UPSC in the latest notification. Both male and female candidates are eligible for the CDS exam. Applicants must be an Indian national or a subject of Nepal or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from specified countries with the intention of permanent settlement in India.

The Commission also specifies the eligible age range in terms of dates within which the applicants must have been born. Besides, candidates applying for admission to the IMA or INA must be unmarried males only. Those who intend to apply for admission to AFA must be unmarried if under 25 years of age (the maximum permissible age is 26 years for those holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA).

Unmarried male candidates are eligible to apply for the SSC course for men in Officers Training Academy. On the other hand, unmarried female candidates, issueless widows/divorcees who have not remarried are eligible for SSC women non-technical courses in Officers Training Academy.

Candidates are also required to fulfill specified minimum educational qualification requirements in order to apply for the CDS II 2021 exam. For admission to the IMA or Officer’s Training Academy, candidates with a degree from any recognized University in India are eligible. However, for admission to the Indian Naval Academy, applicants must have an Engineering degree from any recognized University in India. Candidates with a Bachelor of Engineering degree or any degree (with Physics & Mathematics at the 10+2) level are eligible to apply. Only those candidates who fulfill such eligibility criteria and apply online as per schedule are issued the CDS II 2021 Admit Card for appearing in the selection test.

A tentative date for conducting the CDS II 2021 exam has been notified by the UPSC and the exam is to be held in the pen-and-paper-based-test format on November 14, 2021. The CDS II 2021 syllabus and complete scheme & pattern of the exam are also indicated in the official notification. As per the latest notification, the syllabus is based on the topics of English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics. However, for Officers Training Academy, the Mathematics subject is excluded.

Interested candidates can check with the CDS Previous Year Question Papers to get an idea of the level of difficulty as well as the type and pattern of questions usually asked in the CDS exam. The overall level of difficulty is of the Graduate level but the section on Elementary Mathematics is of the Class 10 level. The question paper consists of MCQ-type questions only. Each of the sections of English, GK and Mathematics carry 100 marks.

Those who are intending to apply for the CDS II 2021 are advised to commence preparations in advance as there is only about three months time left now before the exam is held this year in November.

As per convention, candidates securing equal to or above the CDS Cut-Offs each year are shortlisted in the CDS merit lists and called to appear in the subsequent SSB interviews. Thus, a high score is desirable in the exam especially considering that there is a negative marking of 0.33 marks for every incorrect answer. One must devise a study plan and complete preparation for each subject within reasonable timelines to leave out the last few weeks for revisions, mock tests and extensive practice for the exam.