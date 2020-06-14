UPSC CDS 2020: Tips to crack English paper

Check tricks to crack English section in CDS paper Check tricks to crack English section in CDS paper

If you are aspiring to get through the upcoming Combined Defense Services (CDS) 2020 exam then one of the most indispensable skills you need is proficiency in the English language. The subject of English accounts for one-third of the total marks in the computer-based test. Evidently, to crack the CDS exam one must be aware of language skills and technicalities.

The upcoming exam is due to be held on November 8, 2020. The application process for CDS 2 will begin from August 5, 2020. Not much time is left for the examination. Hence, the sooner candidates start the preparation, the better it is. They should have enough time to elucidate underlying concepts and rules and practice their correct implementation.

Read | UPSC CDS 2020: Shortcut techniques to crack math section

To understand the level of examination, it is recommended that candidates try and solve CDS previous year question papers. By doing so, candidates will get to know the type of questions, pattern, difficulty level, instructions, etc. for the exam.

Candidates already possess the basic knowledge understanding of the language which develops during the early elementary stages of one’s education. However, UPSC often includes tricky questions from topics like tense and sentence corrections but everything is within the syllabus of the exam. To answer these spontaneously, one must be well-rehearsed and learned of the rules of English Grammar. We suggest that taking online or offline English quizzes and similar tests can help candidates to understand the correct implementation of the elements of the language.

Read | SSC CGL Tier-I 2019, JHT results this month

Among the most recent additions to the CDS exam pattern for the English paper are the topics of reported speech and active/passive voice. Therefore, there is a dearth of understanding as to the nature of the questions from these two topics except for what was included in the question paper of last year. One must, therefore, ensure that they develop an in-depth understanding of these two topics and consistently refer to solved papers, CDS mock tests, and question banks available in the commercial markets. As highlighted earlier, taking online quizzes and similar tests can also help candidates understand the nature and type of questions asked in these topics.

The English paper carries 100 marks in total as per the prescribed exam pattern for the CDS 2020 exam. There is a scope of securing higher marks in this paper compared to the other two when considering the type of questions.

With respect to the syllabus, when focusing individually on the different sections of the paper, one can easily identify the distribution of marks. While some sections carry lower marks weightage, others might carry a higher mark compared to others. This means that a strategy to answer the question paper must include both narrative skills for comprehension and essay and knowledge and practice of grammatical questions. Aspirants are therefore suggested to go through solved papers and question banks. Referring to books and question banks specifically compiled for such competitive exams can be a useful strategy than referring to generic textbooks available commercially.

One of the most noticeable aspects of competitive exams in the likes of the CDS is the fact that questions are often repeated from previous years. This is one of the reasons that candidates resort to the unfailing strategy of studying from previous year question papers. Typical questions based on synonyms and antonyms, idioms and phrases, word substitution etc are often encountered almost every year with little or no variations. Given the tried and tested results of studying from previous year question papers to secure a few easy marks in the CDS exam, one must, therefore, acquire at least three to five years previous year question papers and study vigilantly from the aforementioned sections.

Having discussed some simple yet effective hacks to approach the English paper of CDS 2020, one must also understand that this is a non-exhaustive list and there can be numerous other strategies to solve the English paper. However, when it comes to exhibiting one’s proficiency in a specific language especially in a competitive context, there is certainly the need to exhibit competence and knowledge of technicalities. There is a multitude of textbooks available in the market and it is very hard to pick one from the others. However, the very popular Wren and Martin’s High School Grammar is one that can cover almost all of one’s needs of learning English grammar and language. Pick one up for yourself and get going with preparations to crack this year’s CDS exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd