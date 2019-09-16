How to crack SSB CDS 2019 in first attempt?

Combined Defence Services (CDS 2019) written exam concluded on September 8, 2019, and now the candidates are eagerly waiting for the CDS written exam result. The result is expected to be out in November or December 2019. The candidates who will be declared qualified in the written exam will be called for the SSB interview rounds.

Advertising

The result is determined on the basis of CDS answer key, which will be released with the final result. Unlike any other interview round, SSB interview is very unique. It assesses candidates on physical, physiological, and analytics level. Here are certain tips which will help in cracking SSB interview at one go

Know what happens in the CDS SSB Interview, which is of 5 to 6 days:

Day 1, stage 1: Stage 1 of the interview is the officer’s Intelligence Rating (OIR) test and the Picture Perception and Discussion Test (PP-DT). The candidates who do not qualify this stage are sent back home. To prepare for this round, focus on the below points:

Basic aptitude

Verbal and non-verbal reasoning

Image recognition

Story writing in 4 to 5 mins

Narrating the story

Group discussion among 10-15 candidates

Advertising

Rest of the days: The selected candidates go for stage 2 which takes place over a period of 4 to 5 days. During these days following tests are held:

Psychological tests

Group tests

Conference – Meeting with the selection staff

Practice writing and narration: Prepare well and do not go without giving your 101 per cent in preparation. You need to practice story writing and narration for stage 1 of CDS 2019 SSB Interview.

Get over the fear of speaking: If you have a fear of public speaking or you are an introvert, start practicing public speaking. Best way to do so is by contributing to discussions taking place with your family and friends. Also, try to interact with people, it will help in boosting confidence. This will help you with the GD rounds in stage 1 of the SSB interview of CDS 2019.

Mirror talk is another good way to gain confidence. Stand in front of a mirror and talk. Talk to yourself or read out a story/poem. This will help improve body language, expression, and pronunciations. It will contribute to an overall personality development, which is a major skill set needed for the SSB Interviews.

Keep answers to these questions ready: There are certain questions, which are asked frequently in SSB interview. Keep their answers ready in the best possible way. The questions are:

Aim in life and determination

Perception of how your parents, family, friends, neighbours, teachers and others analyse you. For this talk to your parents and family, this way you get to interact with people and get to know the answer to these questions too.

Stay fit: Throughout the interview, you need to look fit, awake and active. Thus, eat well and stay mentally fit. There are physical activities in the SSB interviews for which you need to have a fit body.

Service Selection Board (SSB) has been set up by the Ministry of Defense. This board is responsible for conduction of the SSB Interview for selection of candidates in Army, Navy and Air Force. The candidates who qualify the written test of Combined Defence Services (CDS) have to also take SSB interview towards their final selections.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.