CCI artisan recruitment 2019: Apply for 60 jobs for 10th pass, salary up to Rs 20,400

CCI artisan recruitment 2019: The Cement Corporation of India (CCI) has invited applications for recruitment at the post of artisan trainee across disciplines. A total of 60 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, cciltd.in. The application process is on and will close on October 25 by 5 pm.

To b recruited for the post, applicants will have to appear for an online test. While the exact dates for the recruitment exam are not yet out, it is expected to be held in the second fortnight of November or the first week of December, as per the official notification. The finally selected candidates will be hired in Tandur Unit (Telangana) or Rajban (Himachal Pradesh).

CCI artisan recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have a matriculation or equivalent level of education with full time two years of regular ITI from government recognized institute, however, for the production post, candidates should have a regular three year BSc degree with Chemistry as a subject from UGC recognised institute or university.

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 27 years. The age will be calculated as on September 30.

CCI artisan recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, cciltd.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ in the left-hand panel

Step 3: Click on ‘advertisments’

Step 4: Click on ‘apply here’ on the new page

Step 5: Click on ‘registration’ in the top-right corner

Step 6: Fill basic details, verify

Step 7: Log-in using registered id

Step 8: Fill form, upload images

Step 9: Make payment

CCI artisan recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750, for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 250.

CCI artisan recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The selection test will be a computer-based online exam. The part-I will be subject knowledge test and will consist of 70 multiple-choice questions of the respective trade. The part-II of the exam will be an aptitude test and will have 50 MCQs on general awareness, quantitative aptitude, English and Reasoning. There will be no negative marking in any of the exams, however, candidates will have to qualify both the exams separately.

CCI artisan recruitment 2019: Salary

During the 12 month training period candidates will get a stipend of Rs 8400 per month. On absorption, the pay scale will be of Rs 8400 to Rs 20,400. A service bond of Rs 50,000 for two years will be signed.

