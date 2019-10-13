CBSE releases vacancies for non-teaching posts, check details

CBSE recruitment 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released vacancies for various non-teaching posts. The vacancies are for the posts of Assistant Secretary, (IT), Analyst (IT), Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant.

The online application process for the post will begin on November 15, and the candidates can apply for the posts till December 16, 2019.

The candidates can apply through the official website- cbse.nic.in.

CBSE recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘application process’

Step 3: Enter the details like birth certificate, address proof, age proof, other details

Step 4: Upload the relevant documents required

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of computer-based test (CBT). The detailed scheme of examination will be released as per the official notification.

“The details of post(s), age, fee, CBT examination, scheme of examination (s), important dates and other general terms and conditions will be made available on the official website of the board cbse.nic.in,” read the official notification.

“The interested candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement which shall be made available on the official website and read the same carefully. The candidates have to make online applications only through official website cbse.nic.in,” mentioned the official notification.

