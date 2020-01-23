CBSE releases exam schedule for CTET 2020, application process begins tomorrow

CBSE CTET 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July 2020) on July 5. The application process will begin on January 24, and the candidates can apply online till February 24.
Interested candidates can apply online through the website- ctet.nic.in. The candidates can pay their application fees online till February 27, 2020.
CBSE CTET 2020: Exam pattern
Paper I comprises of 30 questions each in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies.
Likewise, Paper II has 30 questions each in Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and 60 questions to be attempted either from Mathematics and Science, or Social Studies/Social Science. Those who wish to teach Mathematics and Science must attempt the former, and those who wish to teach social studies / social science should take the latter.
Candidates get one mark for every answer that you get right. There is no negative marking. Both papers are of 2.5 hours duration.
CBSE CTET 2020: Syllabus
Paper I (for classes I to V)
Child Development and Pedagogy (30 questions)
Child Development (Primary School Child): 15 Questions
– Concept of development and its relationship with learning
– Principles of the development of children-Influence of Heredity & Environment
-Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers)
-Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives
-Concepts of child-centred and progressive education
-Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence
-Multi-Dimensional Intelligence
-Language & Thought
-Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice
-Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc.
– Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice
-Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement.
Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special need: (Questions- 5)
-Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived
-Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’etc.
-Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners.
Learning and Pedagogy (Questions- 10)
-How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance.
-Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning.
-Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’
-Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process.
-Cognition & Emotions
-Motivation and learning
-Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental.
Language I (Questions- 30)
Language Comprehension (Questions- 15)
Reading unseen passages – two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative or discursive)
Pedagogy of Language Development (Questions- 15)
– Learning and acquisition
– Principles of language Teaching
– Role of listening and speaking; the function of language and how children use it as a tool
– Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form
– Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders
– Language Skills
– Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening,reading and writing
– Teaching-learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom
– Remedial Teaching
Language – II (Questions- 30)
Comprehension (Questions- 15)
Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with a question on comprehension, grammar and verbal ability
Pedagogy of Language Development (Questions- 15)
Learning and acquisition
Principles of Language Teaching
Role of listening and speaking; the function of language and how children use it as a tool
Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form;
Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders
Language Skills
Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing
Teaching-learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom
Remedial Teaching
Mathematics (Questions- 30)
Content (Questions- 15)
Geometry
Shapes & Spatial Understanding
Solids around Us
Numbers
Addition and Subtraction
Multiplication
Division
Measurement
Weight
Time
Volume
Data Handling Patterns
Money
Pedagogical issues (Questions- 15)
Nature of Mathematics/ Logical thinking; understanding children’s thinking and reasoning patterns and strategies of making meaning and learning
Place of Mathematics in Curriculum
Language of Mathematics
Community Mathematics
Evaluation through formal and informal methods
Problems of Teaching
Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching
Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching
Environmental Studies
(Questions- 30) Content 15 Questions
Family and Friends:
Relationships
Work and Play
Animals
Plants
Food
Shelter
Water
Travel
Things We Make and Do
Pedagogical Issues (Questions- 15)
Concept and scope of EVS
Significance of EVS, integrated EVS
Environmental Studies & Environmental Education
Learning Principles
Scope & relation to Science & Social Science
Approaches of presenting concepts
Activities
Experimentation/Practical Work
Discussion
CCE
Teaching material/Aids
Problems
Paper II (for classes VI to VIII)
Child Development and Pedagogy (Questions- 30)
Child Development (Elementary School Child) (Questions- 15)
Concept of development and its relationship with learning
Principles of the development of children
Influence of Heredity & Environment
Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers)
Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives
Concepts of child-centered and progressive education
Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence
Multi-Dimensional Intelligence
Language & Thought
Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice
Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc.
The distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice
Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement.
Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs (Questions- 5)
Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived
Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc.
Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners
Learning and Pedagogy (Questions- 10)
How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance.
Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning.
Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’
Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process.
Cognition & Emotions
Motivation and learning
Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental.
Language I (Questions- 30)
Language Comprehension (Questions- 15)
Reading unseen passages – two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative or discursive)
Pedagogy of Language Development (Questions- 15)
Learning and acquisition
Principles of language Teaching
Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool
Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form;
Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders
Language Skills
Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing
Teaching- learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom
Remedial Teaching
Language – II (Questions- 30)
Comprehension (Questions- 15)
Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with question on comprehension, grammar and verbal ability
Pedagogy of Language Development
Questions- 15
Learning and acquisition
Principles of language Teaching
Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool
Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form;
Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders
Language Skills
Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing
Teaching – learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom
Remedial Teaching
Mathematics and Science
Questions- 60
Mathematics (Questions- 30)
Content (Questions- 20)
Number System
Knowing our Numbers
Playing with Numbers
Whole Numbers
Negative Numbers and Integers
Fractions
Algebra
Introduction to Algebra
Ratio and Proportion
Geometry
Basic geometrical ideas (2-D)
Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D)
Symmetry: (reflection)
Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses)
Mensuration
Data handling
Pedagogical issues (Questions- 10)
Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking
Place of Mathematics in Curriculum
Language of Mathematics
Community Mathematics
Evaluation
Remedial Teaching
Problem of Teaching
Science (Questions- 30)
Content (Questions- 20)
Food
Sources of food
Components of food
Cleaning food
Materials
Materials of daily use
The World of the Living
Moving Things People and Ideas
How things work
Electric current and circuits
Magnets
Natural Phenomena
Natural Resources
Pedagogical issues (Questions- 10)
Nature & Structure of Sciences
Natural Science/Aims & objectives
Understanding & Appreciating Science
Approaches/Integrated Approach
Observation/Experiment/Discovery (Method of Science)
Innovation
Text Material/Aids
Evaluation – cognitive/psychomotor/effective
Problems
Remedial Teaching
Social Studies/Social Sciences (Questions- 60)
Content (Questions- 40)
History
When, Where and How
The Earliest Societies
The First Farmers and Herders
The First Cities
Early States
New Ideas
The First Empire
Contacts with Distant lands
Political Developments
Culture and Science
New Kings and Kingdoms
Sultans of Delhi
Architecture
Creation of an Empire
Social Change
Regional Cultures
The Establishment of Company Power
Rural Life and Society
Colonialism and Tribal Societies
The Revolt of 1857-58
Women and reform
Challenging the Caste System
The Nationalist Movement
India After Independence
Geography
Geography as a social study and as a science
Planet: Earth in the solar system
Globe
Environment in its totality: natural and human environment
Air
Water
Human Environment: settlement, transport and communication
Resources: Types-Natural and Human
Agriculture
Social and Political Life
Diversity
Government
Local Government
Making a Living
Democracy
State Government
Understanding Media
Unpacking Gender
The Constitution
Parliamentary Government
The Judiciary
Social Justice and the Marginalised
Pedagogical issues (Questions- 20)
Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies
Class Room Processes, activities and discourse
Developing Critical thinking
Enquiry/Empirical Evidence
Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies
Sources – Primary & Secondary
Projects Work
Evaluation
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CTET exam in 20 languages in 97 cities across the country. Due to a huge number of applicants from Patna and Guwahati, more cities in the states of Assam and Bihar have been added this year. The list of cities includes Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat and Silchar in Assam and Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Vaishali in Bihar.
