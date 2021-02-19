CBSE CTET answer key 2021: Steps to raise objection

CTET Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the answer key for the CTET January 2021 attempt at ctet.nic.in. This is a preliminary answer key and candidates will be given a chance to raise objections against the same, as per rules. The scanned images of OMR answer sheet of the candidates and answer keys will be available till February 21 at ctet.nic.in. The exam was held on January 31.

Candidates can raise objections till February 21, 5 pm. A fee of Rs 1000 per question will be charged. “If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account,” states the official notice..

To raise objections, candidates need to follow these instructions –

Step 1: Visit ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link at bottom of the page

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Answer key will be available, download

Step 5: Read answer key, if found error raise an objection

Step 6: Go to dashboard, go to raise an objection

Step 7: Click on the question or questions you fine erroneous

Step 8: Upload documents pay fee and submot

A total of 22,97,062 candidates appeared for the teacher eligibility test this year. To qualify, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks.

Those who pass the part-I exam will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who wish to teach in classes 6 to 8 will have to clear part-II.