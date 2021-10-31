CBSE releases CTET 2021 sample papers, here’s how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample papers for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the sample papers from the official website at ctet.nic.in.

This year, the exam will be held in online mode. CBSE has also decided to change the exam paper pattern from this year onwards. The question papers will be developed to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking.

How to download CTET sample papers:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘CTET sample paper 2021’ link

Step 3: CTET sample question papers will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and save the PDF for future purposes

The sample papers have been released to familiarise aspirants with the new paper pattern. The CTET sample paper includes questions in multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format with the correct answer marked in yellow colour. Candidates can solve the sample paper for a better understanding of the syllabus and exam pattern of CTET 2021.

CTET will be held from December 16 to January 13, 2022, in online mode. The exam will be held in two shifts — the first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second will be from 2:30 am to 5 pm.

The board will also set up facilitation centres in the districts where the candidates will be provided (free of cost) the facility of attempting online mock tests.