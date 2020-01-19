CBSE releases admit card for Junior Assistant, Stenographer posts; check direct link

CBSE admit card 2020: The recruitment examination will be held from January 28 to 31, 2020 CBSE admit card 2020: The recruitment examination will be held from January 28 to 31, 2020

CBSE admit card 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the admit card for the Junior Assistant, Stenographer posts. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- cbse.nic.in.

The recruitment examination for the Junior Assistant, Stenographer posts is scheduled to be conducted from January 28 to 31, 2020. A total of 357 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

The candidates will have to appear for a written test followed by an interview. To clear the exam, candidates should have scored 50 per cent marks. For OBC candidates the cut-off is 45 per cent and for SC/ST/PBD it is 40 per cent.

CBSE admit card 2020: The hall ticket is available at the website- cbse.nic.in

CBSE Junior Assistant, Stenographer admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter user id, password

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Those selected at the post of assistant secretary will get pay up to Rs 39,100 with additional grade pay of Rs 6,600. Analysts will get salary up to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 5400. Junior Hindi translator will get salary up to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,200. For all other posts, salary will be up to Rs 20,200 and additional grade pay up to Rs 2,400.

The admit card is available to download at the website- cbse.nic.in.

