CBSE recruitment: Apply for non-teaching posts

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and skill test/interview. (Representational Image) The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and skill test/interview. (Representational Image)

CBSE recruitment 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) extended the last date to apply for the non-teaching posts, which was earlier scheduled to be closed on Monday, December 16, 2019. The application process will be closed on December 23 midnight.

CBSE had advertised for the various non-teaching posts. The vacancies are for the posts of Assistant Secretary, (IT), Analyst (IT), Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant.

Interested candidates who have not applied yet must do so by today at the official website-cbse.nic.in. The total number of vacant posts is 357. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and skill test/interview.

Read | CBSE Class 10th, 12th exam 2020: Check marking scheme, passing marks

CBSE recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates applying for group (A) posts will have to pay Rs 1,500 as application fee. However, candidates applying for group B and C posts will have to shell out Rs 800 for every post. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex Servicemen/ Women/ Regular CBSE Employee do not have to pay application fee.

CBSE recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘application process’

Step 3: Enter the details like birth certificate, address proof, age proof, other details

Step 4: Upload the relevant documents required

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The detailed syllabus and examination scheme differ for every post, so candidates must refer to the official notification. The selected candidates will be posted in any of the board of the country.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd