CBSE postpones CTET due to technical glitch

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 scheduled for December 16 and 17. The exam was successfully conducted for the first shift on December 16 but the subsequent shifts have been cancelled due to technical issues. The forenoon shift was conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session was to be conducted between 2:30 pm to 5 pm on December 16.

“M/s TCS Ltd. has reported that the examination of paper in the first shift on 16th December 2021 has been conducted successfully across the country. The scheduled second shift (Paper 2), the examination could not be completed due to unexpected technical requirements. M/s TCS Ltd. is working to ensure that the issues are addressed on priority,” CBSE said in the official notice.

The board added that in view of these reasons, the examinations of shift 2 (Paper 2) of December 16, 2021, and both the shifts of Paper 1 & 2 scheduled to be held on December 17, 2021, have been postponed. “The next dates of examinations for these candidates will be notified in consultation with M/s TCS Ltd. Inconvenience caused to the candidates is sincerely regretted,” the statement read.

The examination shifts starting from Monday i.e December 20, 2021, will be conducted as per schedule. The candidates are informed to appear in the examination at the respective centres accordingly.