Will not issue new certificates for previous exams: CBSE on CTET marksheets 

The government has decided to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from 7 years to lifetime.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday issued a clarification regarding the certificates of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) candidates. After the Education Ministry’s decision to extend the validity of TET scores for a lifetime, the board has decided to not issue any fresh certificate for previous years’ exams.

CBSE in its official notice said that the instructions printed on the CTET mark statement and CTET eligibility certificate which is “the validity period of CTET certificate for an appointment for all categories will be seven years from the date of issue of marks statement or the validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for all categories will be seven years from the date of issue “are substituted by “the validity period of TET qualifying certificate for appointment unless otherwise notified by the appropriate government, would remain valid for life.”

“Hence, the CBSE shall not issue any revised marks statement and CTET eligibility certificates pertaining to previous examinations of CTET,” read the official notice.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had announced that the government has decided to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011. In 2020, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in its 50th meeting of the general body had approved the extension of the TET certificate validity from 7 years to a lifetime.