scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Latest news

Will not issue new certificates for previous exams: CBSE on CTET marksheets 

After the Education Ministry's decision to extend the validity of TET scores for a lifetime, the board has decided to not issue any fresh certificate for previous years' exams.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
June 22, 2021 6:23:14 pm
uptet, uptet admit card 2019, uptet 2019, uptet admit card download, upbasiceduboard, upbasiceduboard.gov.in, www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in, uptet admit card 2019 download, upbasiceduboard gov in, sarkari result, sarkari result 2019, uptet exam 2019, up tet, up tet admit card 2019, uptet admit card 2019 download sarkari result, uptet exam 2019The government has decided to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from 7 years to lifetime. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday issued a clarification regarding the certificates of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) candidates. After the Education Ministry’s decision to extend the validity of TET scores for a lifetime, the board has decided to not issue any fresh certificate for previous years’ exams.

Read | TET 2021: Status of all teacher eligibility tests held by CBSE, states

CBSE in its official notice said that the instructions printed on the CTET mark statement and CTET eligibility certificate which is “the validity period of CTET certificate for an appointment for all categories will be seven years from the date of issue of marks statement or the validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for all categories will be seven years from the date of issue “are substituted by “the validity period of TET qualifying certificate for appointment unless otherwise notified by the appropriate government, would remain valid for life.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Hence, the CBSE shall not issue any revised marks statement and CTET eligibility certificates pertaining to previous examinations of CTET,” read the official notice.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had announced that the government has decided to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011. In 2020, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in its 50th meeting of the general body had approved the extension of the TET certificate validity from 7 years to a lifetime.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 22: Latest News

Advertisement