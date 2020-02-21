CBSE extends CTET 2020 application submission date

CBSE CTET 2020: Apply at ctet.nic.in (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational image) CBSE CTET 2020: Apply at ctet.nic.in (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational image)

CBSE CTET 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the application and fee payment deadline for the Common Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020. The applications for the CTET 2020 were to concluded on February 24, however, it has now been extended to till March 2. The fee payment window as well has been extended from February 27 to March 5.

Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied can do so at the official website, ctet.ac.in. Both paper I and paper II for CTET 2020 will be held on July 5, 2020. The paper I will be held from 9.30 am to noon and paper II from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach in classes 6 to 7.

CBSE CTET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ button

Step 3: Register using details and save the registration number

Step 4: Fill in the online application form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay fee and take out print confirmation page

CBSE CTET 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1200 for both exams and Rs 1000 for a single exam. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 500 for single and Rs 500 for both tests.

