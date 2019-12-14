CBSE denies CTET exam leak, calls reports ‘baseless’

CBSE denies any leak in CTET exam held earlier. (Representational image) CBSE denies any leak in CTET exam held earlier. (Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), has denied reports of an alleged leak in the exam. Some leading vernacular dailies had earlier reported that the CTET question paper was allegedly leaked from Kanpur one and a half hour before the exam and was later circulated over WhatsApp. The reports also claimed that a Special Task Force (STF) had arrested some persons in this regard.

The CBSE, on the other hand, claims that when it met the Lucknow Superintendent of Police (STF), no reports regarding question paper leak were found. CBSE today released a statement claiming the said reports ‘misleading, baseless and undesirable’. It also asked candidates ‘not to believe such misleading news’.

The reports claim that the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in impersonating aspirants of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-2019 examination and arrested 10 people in Moradabad.

The reports emerged despite the CBSE’s claim of deputing 4,012 independent observers and 789 board representatives to ensure no cheating and smooth conduct of the exam.

The 13th edition of CTET was held on December 8 (Sunday) in 2935 examination centres of 110 cities across the country. Additionally, 118 city coordinators were appointed to co-ordinate with the examination centres and resolving various issues. Over 28 lakh (28,32,119) candidates registered for the exam. Of this, 16.46 lakh were for paper-I while 11.85 lakh registered for paper-II.

The exam result is expected to be declared within six weeks from the beginning of the exam, as per the official schedule. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to be recruited as teacher in schools.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd