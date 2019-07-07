CBSE CTET July unofficial answer key released, how to check via website

CBSE CTET unofficial answer key 2019: The unofficial answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held on Sunday, July 7 has been released. The candidates can check the answer keys as released by various private websites.

The official answer key will be released soon on the official website ctet.nic.in.

The candidates who appeared in the first and second shifts rated the paper as moderate, with questions varying from easy to tough.

“The English section in paper 1 was the easiest of all, with questions on Social Science a bit tough. The Mathematics section is the toughest of all,” said an aspirant Pramod Jaiswal.

CBSE CTET unofficial answer key released: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the private websites

Step 2: Click on download answer key link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

According to KVS teacher Niharika Dey, “The students possess a mix reaction, as the paper was moderate comprising easy and analytical questions from sections like Sociology and Mathematics. The paper pattern remain same since last five years.”

The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill the posts of teachers in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools, including those falling under the Union Territory areas.

