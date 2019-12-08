CBSE CTET 2019 to be conducted today, check important instructions, admit card details

Exam to be conducted on December 8. (Representational image) Exam to be conducted on December 8. (Representational image)

CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the 13th edition of Common Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on December 8 (Sunday) in 2935 examination centres of 110 major cities all over India. A total of 28,32,119 candidates (16,46,619 for Paper-I and 11,85,500 for Paper-II) have registered for CTET examination.

The paper-I will be held from 9:30 am to noon while paper-II will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. In CTET, all questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) carrying one mark each. There is no negative marking.

The paper one will have questions on child development and pedagogy, language I and II, mathematics and environmental studies with 30 questions each. Paper-II will have sub-sections on child development and pedagogy, language I and II along with subject-specific paper consisting of either mathematics or science or social studies or social science. The paper will be for 60 marks while others will be for 30 marks each.

CBSE CTET 2019: Reporting time

Candidates will have to report at the examination centre 90 minutes before the commencement of exam. Candidate report at the exam centre after 9:30 am or 2 pm for morning and afternoon not be allowed to appear for the exam.

CBSE CTET 2019: Passing marks

To qualify for the exam, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks. Reserved category aspirants need 55 per cent marks. CTET qualifying certificate will be valid for seven years from the date of declaration of the CTET result. Further, there is no restriction on the number of attempts.

CBSE CTET 2019: Must have

Candidates must bring their CTET admit card along with them to the exam hall. They also need to carry a government-approved photo identity card along with them for verification purposes.

CBSE CTET 2019: Prohibited items

There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

The CBSE has deputed 4012 independent observers and 789 Board Representatives for smooth and fair conduct of examination. Other than that, 118 city coordinators have been appointed to co-ordinate with the examination centres and resolving various issues. All the preparations have been completed for smooth conduct of examination.

