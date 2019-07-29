CBSE CTET results 2019 updates

CBSE CTET results 2019 date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) by next week. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the board said, “The results of CTET examination is likely to be declared by August 11. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website, ctet.nic.in.”

The official answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination was released on July 26, 2019.

A total of 20,84,174 candidates have applied for the examination that was conducted on Sunday, July 7, of which, 37,221 are speech and hearing challenged. The exam was conducted in 20 languages at 104 cities across the country.

To qualify the exam, candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks of 90 marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 per cent which comes to around 82 marks out of 150. The exam is conducted in two parts – paper I and paper II. Both the exams are conducted for two and a half hours. Candidates get one mark for every answer that you get right. There is no negative marking.

Candidates will also have to download their e-certificates later, however, the certificates will only be available for those who have cleared the exam.

Those who clear the job will be eligible for the job of a teacher in primary – class 1 to class 5 and upper primary till class 7.

