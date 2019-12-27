CBSE CTET Result December 2019 Declared HIGHLIGHTS: Check paper wise pass percentage

CTET Result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the results of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website- ctet.nic.in. The recruitment examination was conducted on December 8, 2019.
To view score, visit the official website – ctet.nic.in and click on the download result link available on the homepage. Enter the registration number/ roll number. CTET results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) denied reports of an alleged leak in the exam. Some leading vernacular dailies had earlier reported that the CTET question paper was allegedly leaked from Kanpur one-and-a-half hour before the exam and was later circulated over WhatsApp. The reports also claimed that a Special Task Force (STF) had arrested some persons in this regard
A total of 22.55 per cent candidates clear the CBSE CTET examination successfully. Out of the total successful candidates, 3,12,558 are female and 2,29,718 are male candidates
A total of 5.42 lakh candidates qualified in the CTET examination, out of which, 2,47,386 candidates cleared the paper 1 and 2,94,899 candidates became successful in paper 2
To qualify the exam, candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 per cent which comes to around 82 marks out of 150
The mark sheets will be available in the Digi locker within a few days. The Digi locker can be accessed by the application or website.
After releasing the answer keys, CBSE today published the result of CTET. The Union HRD Minister has congratulated CBSE for releasing CTET result in record 19 days after the conclusion of the exam
