Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

CBSE CTET Result December 2019 Declared HIGHLIGHTS: Check paper wise pass percentage

CBSE CTET Result December 2019 @ctet.nic.in HIGHLIGHTS: The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- ctet.nic.in. The recruitment examination was conducted on December 8, 2019.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 27, 2019 8:26:50 pm
ctet result 2019 december, ctet results 2019, ctet result 2020, ctet result analysis, ctet result 2019,ctet result,ctet,ctet result 2019 december,ctet result december 2019,ctet 2019,ctet december 2019 result,ctet result 2020,ctet 2019 result,ctet result dec 2019,ctet 2019 result date,result of ctet 2019,ctet result new,ctet result date,cbse ctet result, check ctet result, check ctet result online, ctet results online CBSE CTET December result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The results are available at ctet.nic.in 

CTET Result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the results of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website- ctet.nic.in. The recruitment examination was conducted on December 8, 2019.

To view score, visit the official website – ctet.nic.in and click on the download result link available on the homepage. Enter the registration number/ roll number. CTET results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) denied reports of an alleged leak in the exam. Some leading vernacular dailies had earlier reported that the CTET question paper was allegedly leaked from Kanpur one-and-a-half hour before the exam and was later circulated over WhatsApp. The reports also claimed that a Special Task Force (STF) had arrested some persons in this regard

Live Blog

CBSE CTET results 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: ctet.nic.in, results available at these websites, live updates in Hindi 

Highlights

    20:26 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    CBSE denies reports of paper leak

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) denied reports of an alleged leak in the exam. Some leading vernacular dailies had earlier reported that the CTET question paper was allegedly leaked from Kanpur one-and-a-half hour before the exam and was later circulated over WhatsApp

    19:42 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    Pass percentage of CBSE CTET exam

    A total of 22.55 per cent candidates clear the CBSE CTET examination successfully. Out of the total successful candidates, 3,12,558 are female and 2,29,718 are male candidates

    19:30 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    2.47 lakh qualify in paper 1

    A total of 5.42 lakh candidates qualified in the CTET examination, out of which, 2,47,386 candidates cleared the paper 1 and 2,94,899 candidates became successful in paper 2

    19:23 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    3.12 lakh female candidates qualify

    A total of 3,12,558 female candidates qualified in the CBSE CTET examination. This year, 5.42 lakh candidates cleared the recruitment examination, of which 2,29,718 are male candidates

    18:58 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    Steps to check CBSE CTET results

    18:56 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    CBSE CTET results declared

    18:49 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    18:49 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on CTET results
    18:39 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    How many qualified in CBSE CTET December 2019

    A total of 5.42 lakh candidates got qualified in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) recruitment examination. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result through the website ctet.nic.in.

    18:38 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    HRD minister tweets on CTET results
    18:30 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    CBSE CTET December result 2019: How to check marks

    Candidates need to check the official website ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the result link. You will be redirected to a new page. Log-in using credentials. Result will appear, download it and take a print out for further reference.

    18:29 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    Minimum marks required to qualify CBSE CTET exam

    To qualify the exam, candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 per cent which comes to around 82 marks out of 150

    18:28 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    CBSE CTET result 2019 in a record 19 days
    18:26 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    CBSE CTET mark sheet

    The mark sheets will be available in the Digi locker within a few days. The Digi locker can be accessed by the application or website.

    18:25 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    5.42 qualify in CTET exam

    This year, 5.42 lakh candiates qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2019. A total of 24.05 lakh candidates appeared in the recruitment examination that was conducted on December 8, 2019.

    18:19 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulates CBSE

    After releasing the answer keys, CBSE today published the result of CTET. The Union HRD Minister has congratulated CBSE for releasing CTET result in record 19 days after the conclusion of the exam

    18:17 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    CBSE declares results of CTET 2019

    The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the results of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The results are available at the website ctet.nic.in

     

    ctet result 2019 december, ctet results 2019, ctet result 2020, ctet result analysis, ctet result 2019,ctet result,ctet,ctet result 2019 december,ctet result december 2019,ctet 2019,ctet december 2019 result,ctet result 2020,ctet 2019 result,ctet result dec 2019,ctet 2019 result date,result of ctet 2019,ctet result new,ctet result date,cbse ctet result, check ctet result, check ctet result online, ctet results online CBSE CTET December result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The results are available at ctet.nic.in

    CBSE CTET results 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill the posts of teachers in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools, including those falling under the Union Territory areas.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd