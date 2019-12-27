CBSE CTET Result December 2019 Declared HIGHLIGHTS: Check paper wise pass percentage

CBSE CTET December result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The results are available at ctet.nic.in CBSE CTET December result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The results are available at ctet.nic.in

CTET Result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the results of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website- ctet.nic.in. The recruitment examination was conducted on December 8, 2019.

To view score, visit the official website – ctet.nic.in and click on the download result link available on the homepage. Enter the registration number/ roll number. CTET results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) denied reports of an alleged leak in the exam. Some leading vernacular dailies had earlier reported that the CTET question paper was allegedly leaked from Kanpur one-and-a-half hour before the exam and was later circulated over WhatsApp. The reports also claimed that a Special Task Force (STF) had arrested some persons in this regard