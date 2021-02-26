CBSE CTET result 2021 declared: How to check

CBSE CTET Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through the website, ctet.nic.in.

A total of 6.54 lakh (6,54,299) candidates qualified the CTET of which, 4.14 lakh (4,14,798) candidates cleared paper 1, and 2.39 lakh (2,39,501) candidates passed paper 2. As many as 22,97,062 candidates appeared for the teacher eligibility test this year. To qualify, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks.

Those who pass the part-I exam will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who wish to teach in classes 6 to 8 will have to clear part-II.