CBSE CTET result 2019 to be declared by August 18

CBSE CTET result 2019 date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) by August 18, 2019. According to the official notification, the result will be declared within six weeks of conducting of the exam. The exam was conducted on July 7 (Sunday), hence the result should be declared on or before August 18, 2019.

To qualify the exam, candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks of 90 marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 per cent which comes to around 82 marks out of 150. The exam is conducted in two parts – paper I and paper II. Both the exams are conducted for two and a half hours. Candidates get one mark for every answer that you get right. There is no negative marking.

The result will be declared at the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates will not get any personal notification. They will also have to download their e-certificates later, however, the certificates will only be available for those who have cleared the exam.

A total of 20,84,174 candidates have applied for the exam, of which, 37,221 are speech and hearing challenged. As many as 35 third gender candidates are also expected to appear for CTET 2019. The exam was conducted in 20 languages at 104 cities across the country.

