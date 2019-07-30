CBSE CTET Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Result available at these websites, how, when and where to check

CTET Result 2019 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The exam is conducted as an eligibility exam for candidates to apply for the post of teachers in government schools. Candidates can check the result at the website, ctet.nic.in.

According to the official data, a total of 3.52 lakh candidates have qualified the exam. The CTET was conducted on July 7, 2019 across 104 cities at 2942 centres across the country. A total of 29.22 lakh candidates registered for the exam of which 23.77 lakh candidates attempted the test.

CBSE CTET result 2019: How to check marks

Candidates need to check the official website ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the result link. You will be redirected to a new page. Log-in using credentials. Result will appear, download it and take a print out for further reference.