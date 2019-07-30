Toggle Menu
CBSE CTET Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Result available at these websites, how, when and where to check

CBSE CTET Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Result available at these websites, how, when and where to check

CBSE CTET Result July 2019 @ctet.nic.in Live Updates: Out of the 3.52 lakh candidates who have qualified the exam, 2.15 lakh cleared the paper 1 which is conducted for a teacher in class 1 to 5 while 1.37 lakh qualified in paper 2 conducted to hire teachers in class 6 to 8.

CBSE CTET result 2109 LIVE: The result is available at the website ctet.nic.in. 

CTET Result 2019 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The exam is conducted as an eligibility exam for candidates to apply for the post of teachers in government schools. Candidates can check the result at the website, ctet.nic.in.

According to the official data, a total of 3.52 lakh candidates have qualified the exam.  The CTET was conducted on July 7, 2019 across 104 cities at 2942 centres across the country. A total of 29.22 lakh candidates registered for the exam of which 23.77 lakh candidates attempted the test.

CBSE CTET result 2019: How to check marks

Candidates need to check the official website ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the result link. You will be redirected to a new page. Log-in using credentials. Result will appear, download it and take a print out for further reference.

Live Blog

CBSE CTET result 2019: Results available at the website ctet.nic.in, follow LIVE UPDATES

CBSE CTET result 2019 in a record 23 days

The result of this examination is declared on July 30 in a record time of 23 days after completion of examination.

Minimum marks required to qualify CBSE CTET exam

To qualify the exam, candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 per cent which comes to around 82 marks out of 150

CBSE CTET result 2019: How to check marks

3.52 lakh qualify in CTET 2019

A total of 3.52 lakh candidates got qualified in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) recruitment examination. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result through the website ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET result 2109 LIVE: The result is available at the website ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET result 2019 LIVE: Out of the 3.52 lakh candidates who have qualified the exam, 2.15 lakh cleared the paper 1 which is conducted for a teacher in class 1 to 5 while 1.37 lakh qualified in paper 2 conducted to hire teachers in class 6 to 8. The mark sheets for all 23.77 lakh candidates has been uploaded at the digi locker.

