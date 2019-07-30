CBSE CTET result 2019 declared, 3.52 lakh qualified: Here’s how to check

CBSE CTET result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The exam is conducted as an eligibility exam for candidates to apply for the post of teachers in government schools. Candidates can check the result at the website, ctet.nic.in.

Advertising

According to the official data, a total of 3.52 lakh candidates have qualified the exam. The CTET was conducted on July 7, 2019 across 104 cities at 2942 centres across the country. A total of 29.22 lakh candidates registered for the exam of which 23.77 lakh candidates attempted the test.

CBSE CTET result 2019: How to check marks

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

In Video| Are there sufficient jobs for teachers?

Out of the 3.52 lakh candidates who have qualified the exam, 2.15 lakh cleared the paper 1 which is conducted for a teacher in class 1 to 5 while 1.37 lakh qualified in paper 2 conducted to hire teachers in class 6 to 8. The mark sheets for all 23.77 lakh candidates has been uploaded at the digi locker.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.