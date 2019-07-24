CBSE CTET July answer key 2019 released, how to check via websites

CBSE CTET July answer key 2019: The official answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held on Sunday, July 7 has been released. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the answer key through the official websites- cbse.nic.in, ctet.nic.in.

The candidates can challenge the answer keys through the website ctet.nic.in till July 26 (11:59 PM) by paying a fee of Rs 1000.

“All the candidates who appeared in CTET(JULY), 2019 held on 07/07/2019 are informed that the scanned images of OMR answer sheets of the candidates & answer keys will be uploaded on the website http://www.ctet.nic.in from 24/07/2019 to 26/07/2019 (till 11:59 PM),” read the official notification.

“There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website http://www.ctet.nic.in from 24/07/2019 to 26/07/2019 (till 11:59 PM). A fee of Rs.1000/- per question will be required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable,” the notification mentioned.

CBSE CTET official answer key released: How to check via websites

Step 1: Visit the private websites

Step 2: Click on download answer key link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill the posts of teachers in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools, including those falling under the Union Territory areas.

