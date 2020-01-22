CBSE CTET 2020 on July 5, applications to release this week

CTET July 2020: Applications to begin from July 24 (Representational image) CTET July 2020: Applications to begin from July 24 (Representational image)

CBSE CTET July 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam date of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). As per the latest release, it would be held on July 5, 2020. The detailed notification and application process will begin from January 24. Candidates can start applying on the official website – ctet.nic.in. The last date to apply, as per the notice, is February 24. The fee, however, can be paid till February 27.

The application fees for general category is Rs 1000 for only paper I or II while it is Rs 500 for SC/ ST/ differently-abled candidates. Those who wish to appear for both paper I and II, the fee is Rs 1,200 while the reserved category applicant has to pay Rs 600

Those who clear paper 1 are eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who clear paper 2 are eligible to teach in classes 6 to 8. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) certificate can be valid up to seven years from the date of the declaration of results. There are no restrictions on the number of attempts for CTET.

In the recently conducted CTET December 2019 exam, a total of 22.55 per cent candidates clear the test. Out of the total successful candidates, 3,12,558 are female and 2,29,718 are male candidates. A total of 5.42 lakh candidates qualified in the CTET examination, out of which, 2,47,386 candidates cleared the paper 1 and 2,94,899 candidates became successful in paper 2.

