CBSE CTET July 2020: Application, important dates, how to apply

The CBSE will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 on July 5, 2020. The application form will be released today at the official website – ctet.nic.in. The first CTET of the year is going to be held in a total of 212 cities in India. Here are the complete details of the eligibility test that is held twice in a year.

What is CTET 2020?

CTET is the national level teacher eligibility test. Those who appear and qualify in paper 1 become eligible to apply for teaching positions for classes 1 to 5. Likewise clearing paper 2 makes them eligible to teach classes 6 to 8. Last year, around 14 lakh candidates appeared in the exam.

Here are the important dates for CTET July 2020

Candidates can begin applying for the CTET 2020 from January 24. The registration will conclude on February 24. Those who apply on time can pay the application fee up to February 27.

Once the registration fee is submitted, candidates will get a chance to make changes in their application form. Correction window will remain open from March 17 to 24, 2020. Beyond this period no request to make any changes will be entertained.

CBSE has not decided or disclosed the exact date on which admit card of CTET 2020 will be released. Though the board states it will be in the third week of June. And after the exam, the result will be out within 6 weeks of the exam.

Qualifying CTET

Candidates appearing in the exam should score at least 60 per cent marks in order to qualify the CTET. Successful candidates get the certificate, which remains valid for 07 years. CTET exam is highly competitive, less than 30 per cent of the candidates are usually able to qualify it.

How to apply for CTET 2020?

In order to fill the form, candidates have to first visit the official website of CTET, which is ctet.nic.in. Then they have to click on the link which says, “Apply Online”. After carefully filling the application form, candidates should submit it and get the application number/registration number, noted safely for future reference. Candidates should upload the latest, scanned images of their signature and photograph in jpg or jpeg format.

Application fee for the general/OBC (NCL) category candidates appearing either for Paper I or II is Rs 1,000. If they are willing to appear in both the papers then the amount to be paid as the application fee is Rs 1,200. Candidates who belong to the category of SC/ST/Differently Abled Person have to pay Rs 500 for Paper I or II and if they are appearing in both the papers, then they have to pay the amount of Rs 600.

The payment of the application fee is done either through online mode, by net banking, debit or credit card, or by filling the e-challan in the name of Canara Bank or Syndicate Bank.

The reason behind introducing the teacher eligibility test was to ensure that the candidates selected as a teacher help in meeting certain objectives. The aim is to establish the benchmark at the national level for the recruitment of quality teachers, encouraging the visible improvement in the students, educational institutes and teachers and to communicate that government is keen towards the recruitment of quality teachers.

It may also be noted that with the information bulletin, CTET syllabus is also available for paper 1 and 2

