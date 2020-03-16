CBSE CTET July 2020 application fee submission date extended

CBSE CTET 2020: The candidates can pay application fee till Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Representational Image/ file CBSE CTET 2020: The candidates can pay application fee till Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Representational Image/ file

CBSE CTET 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the application fee payment deadline for the Common Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020. The candidates can pay application fee till Tuesday, March 17 on or before 3:30 pm.

The online window for verification of fee payment by the candidates will be open till Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The candidates can make corrections in application process from March 19 to 26.

Both paper I and paper II for CTET 2020 will be held on July 5, 2020. The paper I will be held from 9.30 am to noon and paper II from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach in classes 6 to 7.

CBSE CTET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ button

Step 3: Register using details and save the registration number

Step 4: Fill in the online application form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay fee and take out print confirmation page

CBSE CTET 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1200 for both exams and Rs 1000 for a single exam. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 500 for single and Rs 500 for both tests.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CTET exam in 20 languages in 97 cities across the country.

